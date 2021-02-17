Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bimbo Coker, first ex-wife of her ex, Olakunle Churchill, who just married his PA | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate Bimbo Coker, the first ex-wife of her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Olakunle Churchill who is now married to his former personal assistant, Rosy Meurer has appeared on front-page news since he made the controversial announcement a couple of days ago.

Tonto who was previously married to Churchill has now taken to Instagram to celebrate the businessman’s first ex-wife.

Read what she wrote;

“Happy birthday sweetheart @justcallmebims ,

Today i call upon the host of heaven to join me un celebrating an amazing Woman With an amazing Heart.

A woman I am proud to Call A Friend, A confident, A prayer partner, My one personal Comedian, A sister and best of All my Family.

Words Fall me, Thank you for been there when no one was, Thank you for giving me a shoulder, A listening ears, And for all the Great times we have spent together..

I pray that All of your heart desires be granted and May heaven and earth rejoice at the sound of your name.

May succes, Love, Health, Wealth, Great friendships don’t about Peace of mind be yours in Jesus name..

I’m still in awe how God planned your step son birth on your own Birthday..

I LOVE YOU, BABY, I CELEBRATE YOU MY FRIEND.

SHINEE🥰💃🍰🌹🎂

Happy birthday to your twin sister”

Bimbo Coker has also responded to the birthday message.

Here is what she wrote;

”Awww thank you too for being there always

I LOVE YOU TOO ”

