Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh compares former body to her surgically enhanced physique
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to compare her natural body with her surgically enhanced physique.
In the Instagram post shared on Thursday, she stated that one day people might understand why she decided to undergo cosmetic surgery.
Tonto Dikeh who surgically enhanced her body in 2017 shared a slim version of herself and her newly acquired body on the other part of the slide.
“Someone asked me why #ISURGERY Me:- Well I Hope with this one point of mine I have answered @grandvillemedlaser DID IT,” she captioned the photo.
Dikeh stunned several people in 2017 when she decided to go under the knife. She became one of the first celebrities in Nigeria to undergo a successful plastic surgery; she has since influenced numerous others.
