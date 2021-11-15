Tonto Dikeh dismisses rumour of relationship with ex-partner’s pal

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she is not in a relationship with Mayor Blessing, an estranged friend of her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri.

Dikeh made the clarification on her Instagram page on Monday after she published a photo of them together on her social media platform 24 hours earlier.

She wrote: “After Church Vibes with my Gees @kingandre_dikeh @mayor.blessing.75054

“I’m so grateful for all the Untold blessings.

The photos sparked rumours of a relationship between the duo after it surfaced online.

However, Dikeh has revealed that Mayor Blessing is just a friend.

She also recalled how he defended her when the face-off with Prince Kpokpogri got intense.

Dikeh added: “Online brothers and sisters he is just a friend oo. Una no remember when Mr. Mayor come out come fight for me. Don’t worry I wouldn’t disappoint you people again.”

