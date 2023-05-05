Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh dismisses rumours of complications from butt enlargement surgery
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has dismissed rumours of complications arising from the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) operation.
The BBL is a popular cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat to help create more fullness in your backside.
The mother of one had a few days ago opened up on social media about her grueling liposuction surgery journey which has rattled her in recent times.
After Dikeh revealed her experience on social media, a Twitter user who quoted unnamed sources said the actress was in critical condition and required prayer from fans and well-wishers.
READ ALSO: Actress Tonto Dikeh ends acting career
The movie star has now dispelled the claim in a post on her official Instagram page where she expressed concerns about the way people publicly celebrate when they hear negative news about others.
She wrote: “The way we celebrate and pray publicly with clout when we hear bad news is alarming!!! When I came out as deputy governor of my state I didn’t see strangers like this one, show care by praying for me. But as soon as you hear one negative unverified nonsense you wanna pray publicly and attract all those negative responses.
“Anyways my surgery with @realign_aesthetic_clinic based in Enugu State was amazing. My body is banging and my health is top-notch. If you have to pray pls pray I recover half the money I spent on politics. No prayer is a waste but please don’t bother Jesus on my behalf. I am safe in my own home doing chores and running errands.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...