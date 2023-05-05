Tonto Dikeh dismisses rumours of complications from butt enlargement surgery

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has dismissed rumours of complications arising from the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) operation.

The BBL is a popular cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat to help create more fullness in your backside.

The mother of one had a few days ago opened up on social media about her grueling liposuction surgery journey which has rattled her in recent times.

After Dikeh revealed her experience on social media, a Twitter user who quoted unnamed sources said the actress was in critical condition and required prayer from fans and well-wishers.

The movie star has now dispelled the claim in a post on her official Instagram page where she expressed concerns about the way people publicly celebrate when they hear negative news about others.

She wrote: “The way we celebrate and pray publicly with clout when we hear bad news is alarming!!! When I came out as deputy governor of my state I didn’t see strangers like this one, show care by praying for me. But as soon as you hear one negative unverified nonsense you wanna pray publicly and attract all those negative responses.

“Anyways my surgery with @realign_aesthetic_clinic based in Enugu State was amazing. My body is banging and my health is top-notch. If you have to pray pls pray I recover half the money I spent on politics. No prayer is a waste but please don’t bother Jesus on my behalf. I am safe in my own home doing chores and running errands.”

