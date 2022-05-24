Tonto Dikeh explains Dubai arrest, amid ongoing bout with ex-bestfriend, Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh via her Instagram platform has given a detailed narration behind the reason for her arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019.

The Amstel Next Movie Star winner revealed that she was arrested by police operatives for illegal filming in the Asian country and not illegal possession of marijuana also known as weed.

Tonto Dikeh’s revelation is coming amidst her recently rekindled feud with her former bestfriend, the transvestite, Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye.

Read also :Tonto Dikeh shades ex-partner, Kpokpogri, over demolition of his Abuja house

The cross dresser claimed that the actress was arrested in Dubai for smoking weed.

However, Tonto took to her Instagram story, reiterating that she was not arrested for smoking weed in Dubai.

Taking a swipe at Bobrisky, Tonto wrote;

“Education is very important in life; if Bobrisky had known that weed smoking in Dubai is liable to 4/6 years in jail, if you like be the President’s daughter.

“As a matter of fact, the ruler of Dubai has his own daughter in jail for a lesser crime going years now!

“My altercation with the authorities in Dubai was recorded and posted on every blog in the country, lucky enough Dubai has public records accessible to the public on my case, which was illegal filming and abusive words to a security officer. Bobrisky get a life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now