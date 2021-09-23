Tonto Dikeh exposes dirty secrets of ex-partner, Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 23 made shocking revelations about her ex-partner, Prince Kpokpogri.

In a post shared on Thursday morning, Dikeh claimed that her former partner has several nude photos and incriminating videos of certain female celebrities.

The actress included the name of popular Instagram dancer and influencer, Janemena, as one of those who have been involved with the Nigerian politician.

“After listening to these leaked voice notes between JOSEPH EGBRI(fake name Prince kpokpogri) and merit, I personally called my relationship off with a man I honestly did LOVE. Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good and great,” she wrote.

“Respectfully, All we are asking is come answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments (A CRIME) that happened months back before I actually respectfully ended this relationship, extortion(A CRIME), blackmail(A CRIME) amongst other things alleged about you.”

Tonto Dikeh revealed further;

“This may be a good time to say @janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession(old and very recent) Not just you but Alot of other married women, Celebrities and single girls too. If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!”

The concluding part of her publication revealed that Tonto is prepared to settle the ongoing feud in court.

Read the full statement shared by Tonto Dikeh below.

