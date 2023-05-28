Tonto Dikeh issues memo to strangers who slide into her DM to beg for help

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to issue a memo to strangers who constantly slid into her DM to beg to use her connections to get them jobs.

The mother of one in a post on her Instagram page said that she does not understand the concept of such people as she cannot help a stranger to get a job without knowing his or her background.

According to Tonto, some women beg to look for a job for their husbands a few minutes after they send her pictures of their battered faces after domestic violence.

The actress wrote on Instagram; ‘‘I still don’t understand this concept. Maybe I am overthinking this or not thinking rationally. But how can a total stranger DM you to help them look for a job.

‘‘Now, first it is okay if I know you to an extent. But a total stranger asking me to use my connections to get you a job when I don’t know your background…

‘‘Such people may go and commit a crime (they could steal, kill, dupe, plan a kidnap and the list goes on.

‘‘Who do you think will be held responsible? My people e get where begging suppose stop and this is on Dawg!!!’’

