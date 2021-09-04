Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri unfollow each other on social media amid cheating scandal

Tonto Dikeh and her estranged partner, Prince Kpokpogri have unfollowed each other on their various social media accounts, fueling reports that they may have called their relationship quits just after two months.

This is coming several weeks after a leaked conversation between Kpokpogri and a yet-to-be identified woman surfaced online.

Recall it was reported that Kpokpogri was cheating on the Nollywood actress.

Read also: Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s new man, fails to address cheating scandal

However, both parties haven’t deleted their photos on their respective social media pages.

It is uncertain if their relationship has packed up just after two months. Tonto Dikeh has not made a comment pertaining to Kpokpogri’s conversation about a certain escapade a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Kpokpogri has failed to fulfil his promise about the leaked conversation with the anonymous woman.

Join the conversation

Opinions