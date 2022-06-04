Tonto Dikeh, Nkechi Blessing drag Reno Omokri for comparing them to Tinubu

Nigerian actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing Sunday have slammed former presidential aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri for comparing them to the national leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Friday, June 3, the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan mentioned on his Instagram page that Tinubu is behaving like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted and is now exploding and exposing her jilter.

Reno’s post emerged barely 24 hours after Tinubu at a meeting with APC delegates in Ogun State on Thursday, June 2, made remarks about President Buhari whom he said he helped in the quest to be president and suggested that the favor be returned to him.

His post reads:

“Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted and is now exploding and exposing the jilter. Buhari don buy market. He either builds another ‘other room’ for Tinubu, or marry him as promised!

“And the curious thing is that Buhari has not yet cheated Bola Tinubu, and Tinubu attacked him. Why did he not wait until after the primaries before attacking Buhari? Now, he has given Buhari an excuse not to support him. I thought Bola Tinubu knew how to play politics. I was wrong. Very wrong!

“Tinubu is letting tantrums spoil what could have been a home run for him at the APC primaries. How can you go and call a Yoruba Governor ‘eleyi’ to his face? Yoruba that love respect? Vice President Yemi Osinbajo must be dancing with his RCCG political directorate!”

Omokri’s post quickly infuriated both controversial actresses, Tonto and Nkechi who have since taken to social media to drag him.

Tonto in her response called Reno ‘Atiku’s houseboy’.

Read her response below.

As for Nkechi Blessing, the actress published a lengthy post to express her vexation for Reno Omokri’s post. In a typical Nkechi Blessing’s methodology,

she fired the former aide to former President Jonathan.

Read her post below.

