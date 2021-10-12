Tonto Dikeh responds to Janemena’s petition, threat of law suit

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is prepared to publish the incriminating video content of renowned social media influencer and dancer, Janemena after she filed a petition demanding N500 million compensation and a public apology over malicious and damaging claims.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Tonto Dikeh wondered why the IG dancer was in a hurry to sue her despite privately begging her to save her marriage.

“If I say your s3x tape exist, I say it again and again child. You can’t be begging me behind the scenes to save your marriage and begging to see me for an appointment to explain yourself and then come with a petition,” she wrote.

Tonto continued;

“Am not as dumb as your boyfriend so I wouldn’t be releasing your s3x tape nor your call a week ago. See you in court.”

Janemena has however countered the claim, saying that she never called Tonto to beg her to save her marriage.

She went on to dare Tonto to release her call recordings, she insisted that she and her brother only spoke to the actress’ friend Doris, telling her that they wanted an audience with Tonto Dikeh so she can retract her earlier claim and also issue a public apology.

Read her statement below.

