Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh urges NDLEA to do drug test on her
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has informed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that she is prepared to undergo a drug test after her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri alleged that the actress is an excessive drinker and smoker.
Since the announcement of their break up a month ago, actress, Tonto Dikeh and her estranged partner, Prince Kpokpogri have continued to drag each other publicly.
Read also: Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Kpokpogri dismisses reports on arrest by DSS
In a post shared on Kpokpogri’s page on Thursday, September 23, the political activist revealed that he ended his relationship with Dikeh because of her addictions.
He demanded that NDLEA run a test on her and if his claims are false, he would drop the ongoing trial against her.
Tonto Dikeh , responding, asked NDLEA to invite her for a drug test if they ever find any case of drugs against her.
Read her post below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...