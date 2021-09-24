Tonto Dikeh urges NDLEA to do drug test on her

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has informed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that she is prepared to undergo a drug test after her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri alleged that the actress is an excessive drinker and smoker.

Since the announcement of their break up a month ago, actress, Tonto Dikeh and her estranged partner, Prince Kpokpogri have continued to drag each other publicly.

Read also: Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Kpokpogri dismisses reports on arrest by DSS

In a post shared on Kpokpogri’s page on Thursday, September 23, the political activist revealed that he ended his relationship with Dikeh because of her addictions.

He demanded that NDLEA run a test on her and if his claims are false, he would drop the ongoing trial against her.

Tonto Dikeh , responding, asked NDLEA to invite her for a drug test if they ever find any case of drugs against her.

Read her post below.

