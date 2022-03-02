Tonto Dikeh urges parents to care for their children’s private area once they return from school

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has admonished parents to make sure they take proper care of their children’s private area whenever they return home from school.

Tonto Dikeh’s statement is coming after a Delta state teacher was arrested for allegedly s3xually molesting a 6-year-old girl.

According to Tonto, children who are victims of rape, get silenced with threats of death and more.

Tonto Dikeh captioned her thread.

“I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF PARENTS LIVING GUILT FOR USING THEIR HARD EARN MONEY TO DESTROY THEIR CHILD/CHILDREN SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY WANT TO GIVE THEIR WARDS QUALITY EDUCATION…

Pls parent teach your CHILDREN ABOUT RAPE (THEIR BODY THEIR OWN, NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO TOUCH THEM)

Most especially build a loving and trustworthy relationship with your kids, give them room to be able to talk to you about anything and everything no matter how young they are..”

