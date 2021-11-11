Tonto Dikeh warns prospective suitors

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has issued a stern warning to her prospective suitors.

The actress mentioned on her Instagram page that she no longer gifts partners with expensive items.

Tonto‘s statement came after her messy breakup with her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri.

Speaking with an admirer on her Instagram page, she made it known that she will no longer be gifting men cars, money and other luxurious items anymore.

“Be like na Tonto dey enter my eye now,” the admirer wrote on IG page.

In her response, the mother of one declined the admirer’s proposal following her past experiences.

“I nor dey give man money and car again ooo. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye abeg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love o,” she replied.

“E no go reach me you turn less privileged 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🙈🙈🙈🙈 I am now team buy him boxers and Roll o.”

