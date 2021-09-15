Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Kpokpogri dismisses reports on arrest by DSS

Prince Kpokpogri, the estranged partner of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, on Wednesday dismissed reports on his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Documents had surfaced on social media earlier on Wednesday, alleging blackmail and extortion of Dikeh by Kpokpogri.

The politician, who reacted to the reports on his Instagram handle, said he is presently at home.

He said: “I was not picked up by anybody, I am at home.”

Kpokpogri also accused the actress of trying to drag his name through the mud like she did with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

He added: “You rubbished the first man you married and you think you can play the same game with me.”

The man claimed Dikeh took his Lexus jeep after they broke up and refused to return it.

