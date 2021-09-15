Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Kpokpogri dismisses reports on arrest by DSS
Prince Kpokpogri, the estranged partner of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, on Wednesday dismissed reports on his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Documents had surfaced on social media earlier on Wednesday, alleging blackmail and extortion of Dikeh by Kpokpogri.
The politician, who reacted to the reports on his Instagram handle, said he is presently at home.
He said: “I was not picked up by anybody, I am at home.”
READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri unfollow each other on social media amid cheating scandal
Kpokpogri also accused the actress of trying to drag his name through the mud like she did with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
He added: “You rubbished the first man you married and you think you can play the same game with me.”
The man claimed Dikeh took his Lexus jeep after they broke up and refused to return it.
Watch Kpokpogri speak below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...