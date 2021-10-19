Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Prince Kpokpogri, reportedly arrested by police
Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has alleged that Delta State politician, Prince Kpokpogri who is the former partner of her colleague, Tonto Dikeh has been arrested and detained by the police.
Doris Ogala hinted this via her Instagram page during the early hours of today, Tuesday, October 20.
Though she never mentioned names, she however said “The God of Tonto has brought down fire”. Writing further, she hinted that the politician will be sleeping in cell until Wednesday.
Read also: Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dike, DSS to court, demands N10bn
Here is what Doris wrote;
“God of Tonto has brought down fire. Till Wednesday
Finally! Till Wednesday ooo #sleepwithmosquitoesbro”.
