Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill, presents actress, Rosy Meurer, as new wife

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has introduced actress and model, Rosy Meurer as his new wife.

A couple of years ago, Rosy Meurer was rumoured to be the cause of Churchill and Dikeh’s crashed marriage. Meurer has continued to deny the accusations, however, Churchill has introduced her as his wife.

Recall Churchill and Dikeh split in 2017. And they have a son together.

In an Instagram post, Olakunle had several things to say about his new mate.

Read also: Tonto Dikeh says she has forgiven Churchill, denies drug peddling rumours

Rosy who turned a year older on Monday, February 15 was described as ‘Mrs Churchill’ by Olakunle Churchill.

Here is what he wrote on his Instagram platform;

“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born.

During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.

When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.

When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost.

Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God”

Join the conversation

Opinions