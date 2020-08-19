Tonto Dikeh’s ex-hubby, Churchill, denies paternity of ex-BBNAIJA housemate’s child

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle has publicly denied claims that he is the father of the daughter of former Big Brother Naija reality TV show star, TBoss.

Churchill was moved to deny the claim when he took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to react to a message sent to him by Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu.

The thespian was forced to ask Churchill for clarification when he wrote thus on the social media platform; “@olakunlechurchill have been getting questions from fans asking if you are allegedly the biological father of Tboss’ baby, the BBNaija lady?”

In his reply, Churchill wrote saying; “I have seen people tag me severally to post like this, I am not the father of TBoss baby, people should just leave that woman alone, she is a great new mum of a beautiful baby, she is happy and doing great, haters should let her be.”

Recall that several others including Ubi Franklin and a popular Nigerian Senator from Kogi State have also been forced to deny paternity of the child.

In the last couple of months, TBoss has been in the spotlight about the father of her daughter since her pregnancy first broke the Internet.

