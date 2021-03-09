Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill, announces arrival of first child with new wife, Rosy Meurer | Ripples Nigeria

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has announced that his new partner, Rosy Meurer has delivered a male child.

Churchill made this announcement during the early hours of today, Tuesday, March 9.

Here is what Churchill shared on his Instagram platform:

“It’s a moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce the coming of *King Churchill Junior,* …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father. Ahead of mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination.

My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace. My son “KING CHURCHILL “, my earnest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments.

Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!!!”

Churchill was previously married to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Join the conversation

Opinions