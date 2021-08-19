Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh’s new partner, Kpokpogri, in cheating scandal
Prince Kpokpogri, the new lover of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has denied reports that he is cheating on the movie star.
The activist revealed on his Instagram page on Thursday, August 19, 2021, while reacting to a leaked audio recording of a conversation allegedly between himself and a yet-to-be-identified lady.
“Fake news, fake clone voice recording. Kindly disregard it. I will be on Instagram live on Sunday for clarity sake, distinguishing the fake voices from the real voice if need be,” he wrote on Instagram.
On Wednesday, August 18, a leaked audio tape surfaced online where a conversation reported being that of Kpokpogri and a lady talked about him cheating on Dikeh in their house.
The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.
Dikeh and Kpokpogri, made their relationship public in June 2021 during his birthday.
Kpokpogri is the chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.
