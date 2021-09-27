Tonto Dike’s ex, Kpokpogri, issues public apology to dancer Janemena, family

Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri has publicly apologized to social influencer and dancer, Janemena and members of her family for involving her in his drama with controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Kpokpogri stated in his statement that it was never his intention to deride the dancer’s reputation.

Recall a couple of days ago, Kpokpogri’s ex-partner, Tonto Dikeh alleged that the politician has several incriminating photos of several female celebrities, including the popular dancer, Janemena, in his possession.

Kpokpogri immediately took to his Instagram page to deny the allegation; he revealed that he has always been a close friend of Janemena and her relatives.

In a statement published on Monday morning, September 27, Kpokpogri specifically apologized to Janemena’s husband, Andre and her parents.

