Tony Elumelu Foundation partners Google to support African entrepreneurs. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Tony Elumelu Foundation partners Google to support African entrepreneurs

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has partnered Google to launch Google.org Fellowship.

The initiative seeks to provide one million additional Africans with access to the TEFConnect platform, offering entrepreneurs access to tailored tools, market partnerships, coaches and investors.

Described as the first Google.org Fellowship in Africa, the partnership will see nine full-time Google employees, including software engineers, UI/UX researchers, and policy experts, work with the foundation to design and build an upgraded version of the TEFConnect platform.

Before the partnership, TEFConnect was already home to over one million African entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the development, co-founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Dr Awele V Elumelu expressed excitement over the decision of Google to join the initiative, citing how the partnership will broaden the scope of the foundation.

“We are pleased to continue to share our unique ability and platform to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa with like-minded institutions like Google.org who share in our commitment to empower young African entrepreneurs,” he said.

“It will be exciting to see the ways in which the refreshed TEFConnect platform will continue to provide a space for growth, personal development, and meaningful exchange for African entrepreneurs,” he added.