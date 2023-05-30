Tony Elumelu increases net worth in UBA to N22.85 billion

The chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has acquired more shares in the deposit money bank, a new corporate filing has shown.

Elumelu acquired a total of 17.43 million shares through his investment company, HH Capital Limited, to cement his spot in UBA as the largest investor.

The 17.43 million shares cost Elumelu N146.84 million, the document filed on May 26 but obtained from the capital market authority, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, disclosed.

UBA’s chairman bought the shares on two different days, purchasing 5.6 million on May 2, 2023, at the worth of N43.68 million.

The investment banker also acquired 11.83 million shares on the Nigerian stock market on May 25, at the cost of N103.16 million.

READ ALSO: Tony Elumelu reshuffles UBA Board, appoints Oliver Alawuba as GMD

Prior to these acquisitions, Ripples Nigeria gathered that Elumelu had acquired 59.33 million shares through HH Capital Limited, which cost him N486.30 million.

This brought his total purchase this year to 76.76 million shares, at the value of N633.14 million, and increases his total shares in UBA to 2.45 billion as of May 25, from 2.38 billion shares held at the end of December 2022.

At the end of last year, Elumelu’s investment value in UBA was N18.09 billion, however, following the series of acquisitions, his net worth in the commercial bank has risen to N22.85 billion as of May 25.

Consequently, Elumelu’s controlling stake in UBA increased from 6.96% ownership to 7.18% in the last five months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now