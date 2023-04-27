Tony Elumelu parts with N23bn to take back Transcorp Plc control from Otedola

Tony Elumelu spent over N23 billion to tighten his control in Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) after Femi Otedola displaced him as the single largest majority investor in the firm.

Ripples Nigeria had reported last week that Otedola bought 2.24 billion shares in Transcorp, a move that handed him a 5.52 per cent stake in Transcorp.

The share acquisition by Otedola saw him overtake Elumelu, who owned a 2.06 per cent stake at the time and also serves as chairman at Transcorp.

In response, Elumelu acquired 9.69 billion shares through his investment company, HH Capital Limited, which previously held 293.98 million shares.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a corporate document shared with shareholders and the capital market authority, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Elumelu owns direct shares of 273.10 million and indirect shares of 273.54 million (through Heirs Holdings Limited) in Transcorp Plc.

Read also:Tony Elumelu makes N638.8m as Otedola acquires stake in Transcorp

The acquisition through HH Capital Limited increased his total shares in Transcorp to 10.26 billion, from 840.63 million.

As a result, Elumelu now has a controlling stake of 25.2 per cent in Transcorp, above his previous 2.06 per cent stake. This also increased his stake above the 5.52 per cent held by Otedola.

Elumelu’s total investment value in Transcorp is now N30.28 billion as of Wednesday, while that of Otedola is N6.60 billion.

In the corporate document, Transcorp said: “With this new acquisition, HH Capital Limited now holds a total of 9,991,173,177 units, representing 25.58% of the Company’s total shares.

“As noted in our previous communication, the Company welcomes the continued expression of confidence in its leadership and management by the investing public, as we continue our unwavering commitment to superior stakeholders’ returns, anchored in our ideology of Africapitalism.

“Rest assured, we are committed to remaining resolute in executing our Group’s strategy of making strategic investments in key sectors within the Nigerian economy, transforming Africa, and contributing positively towards building prosperity for all.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now