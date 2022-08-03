Tony Elumelu reshuffles UBA Board, appoints Oliver Alawuba as GMD

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has appointed Oliver Alawuba as Group Managing Director. He will now oversee the operations of the firm in 20 countries, which includes the United Arab Emirates.

Alawuba’s appointment comes as Kennedy Uzoka retired from the position after seven years in the role. Uzoka, according to UBA, will takeover another position in one of the subsidiaries when Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approves the firm’s holding company.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, to the capital market authority, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Alawuba has spent 25 years in UBA, occupying various positions within the firm.

Prior to his appointment, Alawuba was the Group Deputy Managing Director, and had also held the position of Chief Executive Officer at UBA Ghana. His most recent post was filled by Muyiwa Akinyemi.

Read also: Tony Elumelu Foundation partners Google to support African entrepreneurs. 1 other thing and a trivia

Other executive directors that retired in UBA include Uche Ike, Chukwuma Nweke, Ibrahim Puri and Chiugo Ndubisi. They are also expected to head other subsidiaries after the establishment of the holding company.

Speaking on Alawuba’s appointment, UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, said, “I am very pleased to announce Oliver Alawuba as the new Group Managing Director of the UBA Group. Oliver has extensive experience in Nigeria and our African network and is well equipped to advance our pan-African and global strategy”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now