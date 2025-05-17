Tonye Cole urges rethink of Nigeria’s presidential system, cites cultural misalignment

Former Rivers State governorship candidate under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, has called for a national re-evaluation of Nigeria’s presidential system of government, arguing that it remains fundamentally unsuited to the country’s socio-cultural realities.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Cole expressed concern over Africa’s adoption of Western political models, which he described as “contrary to who we are.” According to him, many Africans, including Nigerians, feel alienated by systems of governance that have been imported and poorly adapted to the continent’s unique historical and cultural contexts.

“This American system that we call a presidential system in Nigeria—we need to go and readdress it,” he said. “We cannot import the parliamentary system of the UK and expect it to work here, neither can we bring in the American presidential system and expect it to thrive. It’s simply not aligned with our identity.”

Cole’s remarks reflect a broader concern across the continent about the effectiveness of foreign democratic frameworks. He argued that the discontent many citizens feel towards governance stems not from a lack of democratic values, but from the imposition of systems that are misaligned with indigenous governance structures.

“Ask any African if they are satisfied with the political system and democracy in their country, and they will tell you no,” he said. “It’s not because we don’t value governance—it’s because these systems are alien to us.”

The businessman and politician drew attention to other parts of the world, such as China and several Arab nations, where tailored political systems have emerged based on historical continuity and cultural relevance. He insisted that Nigeria, too, once had functioning political structures before colonization and should consider reviving those models in a modern form.

“We had a political system before the Europeans came. Even during the era of the slave trade, our communities were organized, they governed themselves. Why are we now running away from who we are?” he asked.

Cole further criticized the current system for allowing a concentration of power and offering little room for accountability. He noted that Nigeria has struggled to build robust institutions under the presidential model, with many of its structures mirroring British or American templates that do not fit the nation’s complex ethnic and social landscape.

“We are attempting to graft Western institutions onto Nigerian soil, but the cultural environment does not support it,” he said. “Until we acknowledge this disconnect, we will continue to struggle with governance.”

