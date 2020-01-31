‘Too late for a new coach’ – Kanu gives reasons why Rohr should stay

Former Nigeria international, Nwankwo Kanu is of the opinion that this is not the right time to talk about a replacement for Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

Rohr has been serving with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as boss of the national team since 2016, and talks about a new contract for the Franco-German gaffer have filled the media space in the past months.

The 66-year-old, who led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, has led the Eagles in 39 games, winning 22, and picking seven draws and 10 losses.

However, it is believed in some quarters that the Super Eagles are in need of a local coach, even as they look to qualify for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“I don’t think we should go for another coach. He(Rohr) is not doing badly” Kanu told Opera as quoted by CSN.

“Yes, there is room for improvement but that doesn’t mean that he is a bad coach. If you bring a new coach now, definitely we have to start from the beginning, start changing program and tactics and all that.”

“If we really wanted to do that, we could have done that since. But as it is now, the boys are gelling well and working very hard under him. We are not doing badly. All the friendly games have been okay, so why should we now change him?

“I think we have to leave him alone, focus on this World Cup qualifier and try to advance from the group.”

The Eagles were drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Asked if Nigeria would be able to reach the last round of the qualifiers, Kanu said “I am 100 percent sure we can do it.”

