Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 5, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. ‘14 governors have endorsed Tinubu’s presidential bid,’ Ex-federal lawmaker, Jibrin claims

The Director-General of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said on Friday at least 14 state governors have declared their support for the 2023 presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader. Read More

2. Zamfara Assembly initiates fresh move to impeach deputy governor

Members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly on Friday initiated fresh moves to impeach the state’s deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu. Read More

3. Chinese firm sues Amaechi, Malami over alleged rail contract inflation scam

A Chinese firm, Hebbelyixin Fastener Company Limited, alongside a consortium of companies in Nigeria, Duluidas Nigeria Limited, Duliz Dredging and Construction Limited and Consortium of Duluidas Nigeria Limited, have sued the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), over an alleged rail contract inflation scam. Read More

4. Gov Ortom accuses Buhari-led govt of politicising economy, security

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of ‘politicising’ Nigeria’s economy and security, with the attendant worsening economic downturn in the country. Read More

5. Security agencies get Buhari’s approval to access NIMC database

Several security services have been granted access to the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) database by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 4, 2022

6. NGX: Investors lose N26.88bn as stock market slips to bearish zone

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N26.8billion following the dip in equity capitalisation by 0.10 percent on Friday. Read More

7. Aviation workers issue ultimatum, date to embark on strike

Air travel will be grounded from February 8, 2022, as several umbrella bodies of Aviation workers will down tools in protest against poor welfare and unimplemented agreements before the Federal Government. Read More

8. Bandits reportedly kill 11 in Kaduna communities

Bandits reportedly killed 11 people in Kagoro and other neighbouring communities in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna on Thursday. Read More

9. Lassa fever kills 40 in Nigeria

Lassa fever killed 40 people in Nigeria in the first four weeks of 2022, the country’s Centre for Disease Control said on Friday. Read More

10. Greek footballer dies after suffering heart attack on pitch

A Greek footballer has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during a game where there was no defibrillator nor ambulance at the stadium. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now