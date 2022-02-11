Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 11, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Tambuwal charges Buhari on credible 2023 elections

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Thursday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the conduct of credible elections in 2023. Read More

2. Zulum briefs Buhari as more Boko Haram insurgents surrender in North-East

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the latest security situation in the state. Read More

3. Importers, suppliers of adulterated fuel must account for their actions – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday all persons behind the importation and supply of adulterated petrol in the country must be held accountable for their actions. Read More

4. PDP accuses Nigerian govt of shielding importers of adulterated fuel

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Federal Government to explain how adulterated petrol got distributed across the country despite the various regulatory agencies charged to ensure thoroughness. Read More

5. Middle belt forum wants Presidency zoned to South, says northern leaders pampering bandits

The Middle Belt forum has joined the call from some quarters that the Southern region of Nigeria should produce the next President, on the premise that Northern leaders have failed to address insecurity in the North, despite being in power. Read More

6. Lies! Earnings from cocoa not used to develop oil industry —Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri has slammed what he described as misconceptions about how oil exploration commenced in Nigeria. Read More

7. Kwara accuses past governments of siphoning public funds as AMCON seizes two properties

The Kwara State government on Thursday accused past administrations in the state of siphoning public funds in the name of Shonga Farm. Read More

8. ‘No plans for compensation over bad fuel, it’s not first time, Minister tells vehicle owners

The Nigerian government has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances behind the distribution of adulterated petrol in the country. Read More

9. CBN brands Naira 4 Dollar scheme a success, shares N2bn monthly to Nigerians abroad

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday described as huge success the Naira4Dollar Scheme launched last year to encourage Diaspora remittance through official channels. Read More

10. Lookman now available for Super Eagles as FIFA approves nationality switch

World football governing body, FIFA has on Thursday approved Ademola Lookman’s desire to pledge international allegiance to Nigeria. Read More

