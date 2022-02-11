News
Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 11, 2022
These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.
1. Tambuwal charges Buhari on credible 2023 elections
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Thursday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the conduct of credible elections in 2023. Read More
2. Zulum briefs Buhari as more Boko Haram insurgents surrender in North-East
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the latest security situation in the state. Read More
3. Importers, suppliers of adulterated fuel must account for their actions – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday all persons behind the importation and supply of adulterated petrol in the country must be held accountable for their actions. Read More
4. PDP accuses Nigerian govt of shielding importers of adulterated fuel
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Federal Government to explain how adulterated petrol got distributed across the country despite the various regulatory agencies charged to ensure thoroughness. Read More
5. Middle belt forum wants Presidency zoned to South, says northern leaders pampering bandits
The Middle Belt forum has joined the call from some quarters that the Southern region of Nigeria should produce the next President, on the premise that Northern leaders have failed to address insecurity in the North, despite being in power. Read More
Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 10, 2022
6. Lies! Earnings from cocoa not used to develop oil industry —Gov Diri
Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri has slammed what he described as misconceptions about how oil exploration commenced in Nigeria. Read More
7. Kwara accuses past governments of siphoning public funds as AMCON seizes two properties
The Kwara State government on Thursday accused past administrations in the state of siphoning public funds in the name of Shonga Farm. Read More
8. ‘No plans for compensation over bad fuel, it’s not first time, Minister tells vehicle owners
The Nigerian government has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances behind the distribution of adulterated petrol in the country. Read More
9. CBN brands Naira 4 Dollar scheme a success, shares N2bn monthly to Nigerians abroad
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday described as huge success the Naira4Dollar Scheme launched last year to encourage Diaspora remittance through official channels. Read More
10. Lookman now available for Super Eagles as FIFA approves nationality switch
World football governing body, FIFA has on Thursday approved Ademola Lookman’s desire to pledge international allegiance to Nigeria. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...