Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday February 18, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt concedes to ASUU, constitutes White Paper panels for varsities, others

The Federal Government has set up a White Paper Drafting Panels for tertiary institutions in the country. Read More

2. Ganduje wins Shekarau at Appeal Court to take control of Kano APC

The battle of who controls the APC structure in Kano State has taken another turn as the Court of Appeal has swung the pendulum the way of the state governor, Abdulahi Ganduje. Read More

3. Reps urge Nigerian govt to procure body cameras for police, Customs, others

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged government to procure body-worn cameras for security operatives in the country. Read More

4. CBN rejects Senate move to repeal law on money laundering

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday rejected the plan by the Senate to enact new anti-money laundering law in the country. Read More

5. NGX: Investors trade 357.7m shares worth N6.48bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 357.7 million shares worth N6.48 billion in 4, 251 deals on Thursday. Read More

6. Committee discovers 2,389 teachers working without formal qualifications in Borno

The report released by a committee set up by the Borno State government to conduct basic literacy and numeracy competency assessment teachers has revealed that 2,389 teachers are working without formal qualifications in the state. Read More

7. EFCC secures interim forfeiture of N104m properties linked to FIRS staff

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday secured the interim forfeiture of two landed properties worth over N104m belonging to Aminu Side Garunbabba, a staff of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Read More

8. Immigration rescues eight trafficked children in Ekiti

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued eight trafficked children in Ekiti State. Read More

9. Pathologist claims five victims of Ikoyi collapsed building unidentified

The Acting Lagos State Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Sokunle Soyemi, said on Thursday five victims of the collapsed 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state are yet to be identified. Read More

10. Fans react as Musa donates N2m to struggling ex-international Obiekwu

Social media users have reacted massively to the kind gesture of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa towards former Nigeria player Kingsley Obiekwu. Read More

