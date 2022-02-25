Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday February 25, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. FG tells Nigerians in Ukraine to protect themselves as tension builds in East European nation

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Thursday morning, the Nigeria government has told its citizens in the Eastern European nation to protect themselves. Read More

2. Bandits killed 1,192, abducted 3,384 in Kaduna last year – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Thursday bandits killed 1,192 people and abducted 3,348 others in the state last year. Read More

3. Court orders forfeiture of two Abuja properties linked to Okorocha

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered an interim forfeiture of two properties in Abuja linked to former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, to the Federal Government. Read More

4. NBA announces 23 aspirants vying for Supreme Court bench (See list)

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the list of 23 lawyers vying for the coveted positions of being appointed as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Read More

5. Court reduces sentence of former lawmaker, Farouk Lawan, who collected bribe from Otedola

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, ruled on the reduction of the jail term of a former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, to five years. Read More

6. NGX: ETranzact leads gainers as investors pocket N34.90bn

Total investment held by shareholders in the Nigerian capital market hit N25.47 trillion following a 0.13 rise in equity capitalisation at the close of trading on Thursday. Read More

7. Bitcoin crashes as investors favour Gold amid Russia, Ukraine war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s territory is favouring Gold, while dragging bitcoin down, as investors’ confidence dropped in the cryptocurrency market, but rose in the traditional asset. Read More

8. Police rescues kidnapped medical director in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Wednesday rescued a kidnapped senior medical doctor in the state, Dr Felix Ekpo. Read More

9. Ukrainian president declares martial law, urges citizens to carry guns in fight against Russia

Following Russian invasion of his country, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law across the country, insisting that Ukraine will “fight and defeat everyone”. Read More

10. UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia over Ukraine invasion

European football governing body, UEFA is set to discuss moving the venue of this season’s Champions League final from Russia. Read More

