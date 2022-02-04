Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 4, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. We are ready for dialogue with Nigerian govt if… – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday declared its readiness for peaceful engagement with the Federal Government. Read More

2. 45 suspected terror financiers arrested, to face prosecution, seizure of assets

The Nigerian government has revealed that it has arrested 45 individuals suspected to be financing and or supporting terrorism in the country. Read More

3. Senate deputy minority leader, Bwacha, joins APC

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, on Thursday completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

4. Okorocha urges Buhari to call EFCC to order, informs President on 2023 bid

The former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to order. Read More

5. NGX: Oando, SCOA among top gainers as investors pocket N215.08bn

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N215.08 billion on Thursday after the bourse rebounded from previous day’s losses. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 3, 2022

6. Gov Ikpeazu orders closure of cattle market, abattoir in Abia

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of an abattoir and cattle market in the state. Read More

7. SEPCOL oil vessel explodes in Warri, whereabouts of 10 crew unknown

A floating crude oil-producing vessel called Trinity Spirit owned by Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL) has exploded and sank on Wednesday at the Ukpokiti Terminal in Escravos, Warri, Delta State. Read More

8. Police stops woman from jumping into Lagos lagoon

Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Thursday stopped a young woman from committing suicide in Lagos. Read More

9. US forces kill ISIS leader, al-Qurayshi, in Syria

The United States special forces on Wednesday killed the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, during a raid in Syria North-West. Read More

10. Egypt knock hosts Cameroon out of AFCON to set up Senegal final

The Pharaohs of Egypt have knocked out hosts Cameroon from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after winning 3-1 in penalty shootout. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now