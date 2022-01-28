Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, January 28, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Buhari postpones planned visit to Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his earlier visit to Zamfara State planned for today (Thursday). Read More

2. Soludo picks Innoson as official vehicle, local fabric for dressing

The Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has pledged to ensure the vibrancy of the local industry in order to boost the economy of the state. Read More

3. Ekiti APC in disarray, as seven guber aspirants withdraw from primaries, blame Fayemi

The governorship election primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State suffered a huge setback on Thursday as seven aspirants dropped out of the contest, citing alleged misconduct and manipulation by some stakeholders. Read More



4. Miyetti Allah urges Ortom to treat Fulani herdsmen as Benue indigenes

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to reconsider his stance on the recently passed Anti-Open Grazing Law and treat Fulani herdsmen as indigenes of the state. Read More

5. Police Commission workers protest, commence strike over alleged hijack of recruitment

Workers at the headquarters of the Police Service Commission (PSC) have protested an alleged hijack of the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables by the commission. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 27, 2022

6. PIA: NNPC secures $5bn funding from AfreximBank

The African Export Import Bank (Afriexim Bank) has committed $5 billion in corporate finance to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd to support major investments in Nigeria’s upstream oil industry. Read More

7. Stock Market: Investors lose N280.61 billion to eight hours of sell off

Sell off trailed Wednesday’s high, resulting to stockholders losing N280.61 billion from their total investment value, which fell from N25.07 trillion. Read More

8. Robbers hijack bullion van in Delta

Armed robbers have reportedly hijacked a bullion van along Otor-Owhe on the Ughelli-Asaba expressway in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State. Read More

9. Unknown gunmen kill father, mother, daughter in Plateau community

A man, his wife and their 12-year-old daughter have been killed by gunmen suspected to be militia in the Rijiyan Giwa community of Shendam local government area of Plateau State. Read More

10. AWCONQ: Waldrum invites 35 players for Cote d’Ivoire clash

Nigeria’s Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum has invited 35 players to the camp ahead of next month’s final qualifying fixture for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations, against Cote d’Ivoire. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now