Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday February 7, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Lamido demands scrap of zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 elections

The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Saturday called for the jettisoning of the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Read More

2. Guinea Bissau minister briefs Buhari on attempted coup

The Guinea Bissau Minister of Foreign Affairs, Suzi Barbosa, on Sunday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the attempted coup in the West African country. Read more

3. Again, IPOB blames Kenya for Kanu’s arrest, extradition to Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday decried the silence of the Federal Government and its Kenyan counterpart on the arrest and repatriation of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to the country. Read More

4. Zamfara govt distances Matawalle from impeachment plot against deputy

The Zamfara State government on Sunday dismissed reports that Governor Bello Matawalle was behind the move to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, by the state House of Assembly. Read More

5. Presidency slams Financial Times over article on Buhari’s govt

The Presidency on Sunday criticised the Financial Times article on the Nigerian government. Read More

6. Lai Mohammed sues news platform for alleged defamation, demands N100bn compensation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has filed a lawsuit against an online publication, Pointblank News, for alleged defamation. Read More

7. Stock round-up: Investors part with N19.6bn in five days as International Breweries, Japaul Gold lead losers

Investors at the Nigerian capital market parted with N19.614 billion to trade 1.785 billion shares in 27,822 deals this week. Read More

8. NDLEA arrests ex-DPO, one other for alleged drug trafficking in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idanre police station Ondo State, Monday George, for alleged drug trafficking. Read More

9. Suspected killer of police officer arrested in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested one of the suspected killers of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in the state, Christian Kpatuma. Read More

10. Senegal lift historic AFCON trophy after winning shootout against Egypt in final

Senegal have clinched the Africa cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time ever after they defeated Egypt in the final of the 2021 tournament in Egypt on Sunday. Read More

