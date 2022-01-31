Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday January 31, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Presidency slams ‘mischievous’ criticism by PDP over Buhari’s cancelled trip to Zamfara

The Presidency has slammed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari on his cancelled visit to Zamfara few days ago. Read More

2. If South fails to produce credible candidate for 2023, I’ll support Saraki —Clark

Ijaw Nation leader and chieftain of the Pan-Niger Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has described former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as the best and most credible presidential candidate for the country in 2023. Read More

3. SERAP sues Buhari over refusal to probe Finance Ministry for alleged missing N3bn

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged refusal to probe the Ministry of Finance in relation to the alleged misappropriation of N3 billion public funds. Read More

4. Resident doctors charge Nigerian govt to increase budgetary allocations of health sector

In order to ensure sanity in the health sector, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has implored the Federal Government to increase funding as enshrined in the budget. Read More

5. Dangote Cement in losers list as Ecobank leads gainers amid N19.08bn capital market investment

During the five days of trading this week, the NGX reported that over 1.448 billion shares worth N19.08 billion were exchanged in 22,557 deals by investors. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 30, January, 2022

6. MTN Nigeria to lose 70% of profit to shareholders, as digital revenue slump slows growth

MTN Nigeria will be losing over 70% of its profit after tax (PAT) to investors holding the company’s stock, as they are set to cash out N212.70 billion from the profit made in twelve months of 2021, according to analysis of it’s Full Year 2021 financial statements. Read More

7. Binance restricts 281 crypto-accounts owned by Nigerians amid fraud crackdown

Over 280 cryptocurrency accounts held by Nigerians on Binance, the world largest cryptocurrency platform, have been restricted, as part of International law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent activities. Read More

8. Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill villagers

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the death of some villagers after gunmen invaded the Atak-Mawe community in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state in the early hours of Sunday. Read More

9. Egypt beat Morocco after extra time to set up AFCON semifinal vs Cameroon

The Pharaohs of Egypt defeated Morocco in their quarterfinal clash at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cameroon. Read More

10. Nadal wins record 21st Slam after beating Medvedev in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal has clinched a record 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final on Sunday. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now