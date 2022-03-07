Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday March 7, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. APC will shock critics on convention – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday dismissed insinuations that All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the capacity to conduct its national convention, saying the party would surprise its critics on March 26. Read More

2. PDP distances self from ‘fake’ 2023 elections timetable

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday distanced itself from the 2023 elections timetable currently in circulation. Read More

3. SERAP wants Nigerian govt to probe refineries’ budgets, as fuel scarcity rages

The ongoing fuel scarcity, which is now over four weeks, has elicited a strong reaction from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which criticized the moribund state of the nation’s refineries despite millions earmarked for rehabilitation. Read More

4. Emefiele explains why CBN undertakes intervention schemes in agriculture

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said that the agricultural sector is a boom for the dwindling Nigerian economy, stressing that the initiative of the Central Bank in the sector had contributed meaningfully to the welfare of Nigerians. Read More

5. NGX round-up: Investors trade 1.37bn shares worth N23.7bn in 5 days

Investors traded 1.374 million shares worth N23.7 billion in 28,809 deals this week.

However, the figure was lower than the 1.668 billion shares valued at N19.4 billion that exchanged hands in 25,979 deals last week. Read More

6. Ukraine returnees hit 1,112 as FG evacuates another batch of 306 Nigerians

Another batch of 306 Nigerians living in Ukraine returned home on Sunday. Read More

7. Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others

Lagos State government has commenced integrity tests on Eko, Ijora, and Marine Bridges in the state. Read More

8. Nigerian community in S’Africa begs President for protection against xenophobi

The Nigerian community in South Africa has called on the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect them following a new spate of xenophobic attacks against foreigners, especially Nigerians by mobs in different parts of the country. Read More

9. NDLEA arrests 41 suspected drug traffickers in Abuja, Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 41 suspected drug traffickers in Abuja and Kaduna State. Read More

10. EPL: Man City thrash United in derby, Arsenal win to climb into UCL places

Manchester City secured a 4-1 victory over their city rivals Manchester United in a Premuer League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Read More

