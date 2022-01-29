Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday January 29, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1.PDP mocks Buhari for calling off planned Zamfara trip

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its disappointment in President Muhammadu Buhari following his cancellation of a planned trip to Zamfara state. Read More

2. Tinubu in UK for consultations, not medical attention, says media aide

Tunde Rahman, the media aide of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has debunked reports making the rounds that the presidential aspirant traveled to the United Kingdom due to ill-health. Read More

3. PDP NWC fixes Feb 19 for Lagos congress

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has fixed Saturday, February 19, for the Lagos State Congress of the party to elect the State Executive Committee members. Read More

4. Ogun Assembly summons LG officials over alleged financial infractions, abuse of office

Ogun state House of Assembly has summoned some officials of the state’s Local government council commission over allegations of financial infractions and abuse of office. Read More

5. Pastor David Ibiyeomie lays curses on ‘yahoo boys’, policemen

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the senior preacher and founder of Salvation Ministries in a recent sermon addressed internet fraudsters.

According to Pastor Ibiyeomie, internet fraudsters colloquially dubbed yahoo boys are nothing but thieves and they should be treated accordingly. Read More

6. Airtel Africa overtakes Dangote Cement with N5.4trn market cap, as buyback scheme triggers hike

Airtel Africa is now the most capitalised company in the Nigerian stock market, overtaking Dangote Cement, after its share jumped 9.9 percent to hit its highest price in 52-weeks. Read More

7. First Bank, Transcorp trade high as Nigerian stockholders end trade with N105.51bn

The Nigerian stock exchange recovered slightly on Friday by 0.42 percent to close the bourse with N105.51 billion gain after Thursday’s loss. Read More

8. Six African migrants dead, 30 missing, after boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Six African migrants who were trying to travel to Europe, have been confirmed dead and an estimated 30 declared missing in the Mediterranean Sea after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia on Thursday. Read More

9. Buildings, shops, razed as fuel tanker explodes in Onitsha

Not less than 50 shops and a building were completely razed in a fire incident that rocked Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State on Friday, after a petrol tanker laden with the premium motor spirit crashed at the popular Upper Iweka junction. Read More

10. Nadal into Australian Open final, one win away from record 21 Slams

Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the Australian Open, where he will face Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne on Sunday. Read More

