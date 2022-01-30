Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 30, January, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. ‘Only Garba Shehu, like deaf, dumb Nigerians, think Buhari has done well’, Benue govt replies presidency

The Benue State government has fired back at Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, over the Presidency’s recent attacks on Governor Samuel Ortom. Read More

2. Bauchi gov, Mohammed, insists north must produce president in 2023

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has disagreed with those advocating that the South-East should produce the next president in 2023, insisting that it was the turn of the North to produce the next president. Read More

3. VON DG, Okechukwu, detained by EFCC over alleged N1.3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, over an alleged N1.3bn fraud. Read more

4. Wike decries loss of revenue due to illegal refineries, pledges to redress challenge

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has decried how the country loses revenue due to the activities of illegal oil refineries which also constitute hazardous health conditions for the populace. Read More

5. Northern youths urge Dangote, Okonjo-Iweala to contest for president in 2023

The Arewa Youth Assembly, a group made up of Northern youths has called on prominent business tycoons and private sector leaders to join the 2023 presidential race. Read More

6. CBN to place bank accounts of chronic loan defaulters on watchlist

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to place on its watchlist the bank accounts of individuals who collected loans and have refused to honour terms and agreements. Read More

7. ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after coup, detention of President Kabore

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has suspended Burkina Faso from the regional bloc following a coup on Monday where the military sacked the democratically elected government of President Roch Marc Kaboré, who was also arrested and detained. Read More

8. Teenagers burn girlfriend’s skull for ritual in Ogun

Four teenagers have allegedly slaughtered and burnt the skull of a girl for money ritual in Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. Read more

9. Burkina Faso knock Tunisia out of AFCON to reach semi-finals

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia have been knocked out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing their quarterfinal game on Saturday. Read More

10. Hosts Cameroon progress to AFCON semis with win over Gambia

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have reached the semifinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after seeing off Gambia. Read More

