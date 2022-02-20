News
Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 20, 2022
These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.
1. Buhari returns from Belgium trip
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned from a four-day trip to Belgium where he took part in the 6th Europe-Africa summit held in Brussels. Read More
2. OSUN APC PRIMARIES: Gov Oyetola wins Aregbesola’s man, Adeoti
The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has finally won the battle for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APc) in the state. Read More
3. FG accuses SERAP of working against Nigeria’s interests
The Federal Government on Saturday accused the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and some other Non-Governmental Organisations of working against the interest of Nigerians. Read More
4. HURIWA demands removal of roadblocks in South-East
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (IGP) on Saturday urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to dismantle roadblocks mounted by police personnel in the South-East. Read More
5. Lagos approaches Supreme Court to settle Magodo ownership case
In efforts to resolve the land ownership case at Magodo, the Lagos State Government on Friday sought clarification of the settlement at the Supreme Court. Read More
6. We cannot be distracted by cheap blackmail, Ondo Amotekun fires back at Northern group
The Ondo State unit of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun has reacted to an allegation by a Northern group that the corps was intimidating and harassing Northerners in the state. Read More
7. Death toll in Borno IDP camp’s fire rises to three
The death toll in Friday’s fire incident at the Muna El-Badawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, has increased to three after two more bodies were pulled out by rescue workers. Read More
8. Police rescues 24 abducted persons in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 24 victims of abduction in the state. Read More
9. Police arrests five suspected cultists in Ekiti
Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested five suspected cultists in the state. Read More
10. EPL: Dennis header earns Watford win at Villa; Arsenal, Chelsea seal victories
Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis scored the winner for Watford in their 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Read More
