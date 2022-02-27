News
Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 27, 2022
These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.
1. Presidential, NASS elections to hold February 25, 2023 as late signing of Electoral Act forces INEC to shift polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed the timeline for the 2023 general elections. Read More
2. 2023: I’m sure of getting PDP ticket, Atiku boasts after meeting with Obasanjo
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has boasted that he is certain he would get the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead the 2023 election. Read More
3. Obaseki’s aide dumps PDP for APC in Edo
A former Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor, Mr Ikponmwosa Omorodion, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More
4. PDP reveals plans to challenge impeachment of Zamfara Dep Gov in court
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed plans to challenge the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu by the State House of Assembly. Read More
5. Kanu’s heart failing, may die in detention, lawyer cries out in petition to Red Cross
Special counsel to detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has cried out over the health condition of the Biafran agitator, claiming his heart is rapidly failing which could lead to his untimely death if he is denied urgent medical attention. Read More
Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 26, 2022
6. See the four Nigerian billionaires buying Shell, ExxonMobil, other foreign oil firms in Nigeria
Nigerian-owned oil companies have been the beneficiary of the wave of divestment by foreign players in the country’s oil market, buying up the assets to expand their operation. Read More
7. NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, eight others in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug kingpin and eight other suspects in Lagos. Read More
8. Many feared dead as suspected cultists attack mourners at Anambra funeral
Several people were feared dead in a violent attack by suspected cultists at a funeral ceremony in Ebenebe community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra on Saturday. Read More
9. Chelsea’s Russian owner Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of club to trustees
Roman Abramovich has on Saturday handed over the ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea Footall Club of England to the trustees of the club’s foundation. Read More
10. EPL: Man Utd drop more points in top-four quest; Spurs win at Leeds
Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Watford in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...