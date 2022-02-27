Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 27, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Presidential, NASS elections to hold February 25, 2023 as late signing of Electoral Act forces INEC to shift polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed the timeline for the 2023 general elections. Read More

2. 2023: I’m sure of getting PDP ticket, Atiku boasts after meeting with Obasanjo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has boasted that he is certain he would get the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead the 2023 election. Read More

3. Obaseki’s aide dumps PDP for APC in Edo

A former Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor, Mr Ikponmwosa Omorodion, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

4. PDP reveals plans to challenge impeachment of Zamfara Dep Gov in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed plans to challenge the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu by the State House of Assembly. Read More

5. Kanu’s heart failing, may die in detention, lawyer cries out in petition to Red Cross

Special counsel to detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has cried out over the health condition of the Biafran agitator, claiming his heart is rapidly failing which could lead to his untimely death if he is denied urgent medical attention. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 26, 2022

6. See the four Nigerian billionaires buying Shell, ExxonMobil, other foreign oil firms in Nigeria

Nigerian-owned oil companies have been the beneficiary of the wave of divestment by foreign players in the country’s oil market, buying up the assets to expand their operation. Read More

7. NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, eight others in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug kingpin and eight other suspects in Lagos. Read More

8. Many feared dead as suspected cultists attack mourners at Anambra funeral

Several people were feared dead in a violent attack by suspected cultists at a funeral ceremony in Ebenebe community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra on Saturday. Read More

9. Chelsea’s Russian owner Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of club to trustees

Roman Abramovich has on Saturday handed over the ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea Footall Club of England to the trustees of the club’s foundation. Read More

10. EPL: Man Utd drop more points in top-four quest; Spurs win at Leeds

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Watford in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now