Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 6, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. The presidential candidate PDP desires in 2023 – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would give its 2023 presidential ticket to any individual with the desire to serve Nigerians. Read More

2. EFCC confirms release of VON chief, Okechukwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday confirmed the release of the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, who was detained by the commission over alleged fraud. Read More

3. Sit-at-home killing businesses in South-East -Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said on Saturday the continuous observance of sit-at-home order in the South-East has crippled businesses in the region. Read More

4. Osun PDP blames Gov Oyetola for breakdown in security, violence

The cold war between the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola rages over allegations of insecurity and violence attributed to supporters of the Governor. Read More



5. APM suspends BoT members indefinitely

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) on Saturday suspended its Board of Trustees (BOT) indefinitely. Read More

6. Nigeria re-elected into AU Security Council

Nigeria has been re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council for another three years. Read More

7. $14.19bn worth of Bitcoin traded in 24 hours as crypto continues resurgence

Bitcoin’s value increased by 2.10 percent during the week after a mini-slump in January. Read More

8. Bandits reportedly kill 33 people in Zamfara communities

Armed bandits have killed 33 people during attacks on some communities in three local government areas of Zamfara State, Premium Times reports. Read More

9. Burkina Faso squander three-goal lead as Cameroon win AFCON bronze match on penalties

Hosts Cameroon came from behind to eventually beat Burkina Faso in the third-place match of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday night. Read More

10. Giroud nets brace to help AC Milan win derby

AC Milan secured a vital win over their city rivals Inter Milan on Saturdag, with Olivier Giroud scorinb twice to seal a 2-1 victory. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now