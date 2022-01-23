Top 10 stories across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 23, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation will interest you.

1. 2023: Race to ‘dethrone’ Tinubu, APC heats up, as Ayu, Saraki, five PDP govs storm Lagos

The race for elective positions ahead of the 2023 elections has commenced in earnest as the two major parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are strategizing on how to emerge victorious. Read More

2. JUST IN: Peter Obi, Mimiko, Lamido, others meet Obasanjo in Ogun

Four former governors and some members of the National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Read More

3. I have retired from partisan politics, Obasanjo reminds visiting PDP leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday reminded some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that he had retired from partisan Politics, and would never return. Read More

4. Again, Buhari assures Nigerians his govt will crush terrorists, bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari, has once again, reassured Nigerians of the resolve of his government to eliminate and crush terrorists, bandits and other criminals operating in different parts of the country before the expiration of his administration. Read More

5. Uzodinma came to kill, destroy Imo; lacks capacity to lead a state —Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, says his successor, Hope Uzodinma’s mission in the state was to kill and destroy, and does not have the capacity and what it takes to govern a state in a democratic setting. Read More

6. Confusion among MTN share buyers, as uncertainty threatens eight weeks gain

One month after MTN International Limited conducted an initial public offering of its shares in MTN Nigeria, investors who participated in the exercise are yet to receive their assets from the company. Read More

7. Former Zamfara Gov, Yerima, declares intent to run for Presidency in 2023

The race for the Presidency in 2023 keeps throwing more players into the game as a former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Yerima has declared his intent at vying for the coveted political post. Read More

8. SDP suspends nat’l chairman, secretary over abuses on party’s constitution

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Olu Ogunloye, for alleged abuses on the party’s constitution. Read More

9. Police overcome IPOB/ESN group in gun duel, recover arms in abandoned camp

The Imo State Police Command said on Saturday that it has uncovered a terror camp of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the State. Read More

10. Nigeria to battle Ghana in Qatar World Cup playoffs

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Read More

