Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday March 6, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Amaechi decries slow pace of work on Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail projects

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday expressed concern over the slow pace of work at the Kaduna-Kano rail line handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). Read More

2. We’ll soon have to say goodbye to Nigeria as a nation if….—Obasanjo

Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has grimly predicted the discontinued existence of Nigeria as a country due to the manipulation of the electoral process and the selfishness of its leadership. Read More

3. Abia PDP still consulting on 2023 governorship ticket – Ikpeazu

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said on Friday the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was still in consultation with stakeholders over the party’s 2023 governorship ticket. Read More

4. Nnamdi Kanu sends message to supporters, says ‘dream republic near’

The embattled leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on his supporters not to allow themselves to be distracted by “enemies who are against the struggle,” as their dream republic will soon emerge. Read More

5. Litre of petrol now N330, as NNPC commits N10bn daily to keep price low

Nigeria’s subsidy payment is now at N10 billion daily, as international oil price continues to surge.

On Friday, brent the oil benchmark for Nigeria’s oil closed the week at $118.1; this is the highest level in the last nine years and should have been a piece of good news. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday March 4, 2022

6. Third batch of 174 stranded Nigerians returns from Ukraine

The third batch of 174 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine returned home on Friday night.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission’s (NiDCOM), which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Saturday, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 11:50 p.m. local time from Budapest, Hungary, aboard an Air Peace flight. Read More

7. IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of plotting to arrest top members abroad

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Federal Government of plotting to arrest and extradite some of its key members abroad. Read More

8. Lagos to probe distribution of petrol at party as gifts

With the effects of the current fuel scarcity grounding many businesses, Nigerians have resorted to buying in bulk for future usage. Read More

9. Russia targets media outfits with news law, blocks Facebook, Twitter, as CNN, Bloomberg pull out

The Russian government on Friday, passed a new law many see as meant to suppress free speech and making it a crime to criticize its invasion of Ukraine. Read More

10. Iheanacho bags assist, Ndidi stars as Leicester beat Leeds

Super Eagles trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were in action for Leicester City in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now