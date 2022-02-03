Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 3, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Buhari vows to end insurgency in Nigeria’s North East

President Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Wednesday the North Eastern part of Nigeria would become more secure in the coming months. Read More

2. Senate demands holistic reform of police, decries #ENDSARS mayhem

The Senate on Wednesday charged the Federal Government to undertake a holistic reform of the Nigerian Police Force. Read More

3. EKITI: Bamidele, six others reject result of APC governorship primary

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State took a fresh twist on Wednesday after seven governorship aspirants rejected the outcome of the party’s primary over alleged fraud. Read More

4. Repentant Boko Haram insurgents’ sincerity not in doubt – Gov Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday expressed confidence that repentant Boko Haram insurgents would not return to crimes. Read More

5. IPOB accuses Okorocha of sponsoring gunmen in Imo, brands ex-governor hypocrite

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Wednesday the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, was a major calamity throughout his eight-year rule in the state. Read More

6. MTN Nigeria gives condition to offer share bonus to investors

MTN Nigeria has given condition for the allotment of the bonus shares promised to prospective investors that participated in the telecommunications public offer last year December. Read More

7. NGX: Ikeja Hotel, Conoil fail to stop stock market’s slide into bearish zone as investors lose N97.29bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N97.2 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Read More

8. Ogun students protest armed robbery, abduction of colleagues

Students of D.S. Adegbenro Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Polytechnic in Itori, Ogun State, on Wednesday protested cases of armed robbery in their hostels and abduction of their colleagues. Read More

9. Two die, six others injured in fuel tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two people have been confirmed dead, with six others sustaining injuries, after a fuel-laden tanker exploded along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday. Read More

10. Why CAF fined Egypt $100,000 ahead AFCON semifinal clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed the Egyptian Football Federation a fine of $100,000 ahead of their semifinal clash with Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read More

