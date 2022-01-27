Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 27, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Transparency Int’l corruption index an indictment on all Nigerians, not Buhari govt —Adesina

The Presidency has reacted to the damning indictment of Transparency International which published its annual corruption Index on Tuesday, with Nigeria scoring 24 out of 100 available points, to drop in ranking. Read More

2. APC denies zoning 2023 Presidential ticket to South, debunks viral report

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied zoning its 2023 presidential ticket to any part of southern Nigeria as being speculated in viral reports that have been circulating the media space. Read More

3. Okorocha formally joins race for 2023 presidency

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has joined the race for the number one seat in the country by declaring his interest to vie for the presidency in the 2023 general election. Read More

4. Nigerian govt discovers over 500,000 bank accounts where civil servants hide stolen money

The Federal Government says it has discovered more than 500,000 secret bank accounts allegedly used by civil servants in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) where stolen funds belonging to the country are stashed. Read More

5. CBN claims N369.78bn distributed to Nigerians since COVID

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that it has so far disbursed N369.78 billion to Nigerians since the outbreak of COVID-19. Read More

6. Airtel, Ecobank lead stock market rally to hand N326.54 billion to stockholders

The capital market shook off the bears on Wednesday, appreciating by 1.31 percent to raise the equity capitalisation to N25.07 trillion. Read More

7. Ekiti Guber: Sen Olujimi drops out of PDP primaries, alleges gender discrimination

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Chief Biodun Olujimi, has dropped out of the primaries being organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect the governorship candidate for the upcoming elections. Read More

8. EFCC arrests ‘yahoo boy’ with charms in Lagos

A Lagos-based Disc Jockey (DJ), Michael Jackson has been arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read More

9. Inspector, two others killed as Police engage bandits in shootout in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of an Inspector, Omolayo Olajide, who was gunned down during a shootout with gunmen suspected to be bandits. Read More

10. Salah nets decisive penalty as Egypt set up Morocco AFCON Q’final clash

The Pharaohs of Egypt will be battling Morocco in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cameroon. Read More

