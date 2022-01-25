Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 25, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Court orders arrest of former petroleum minister, Diezani, as EFCC extradition effort fails

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is reportedly in the United Kingdom. Read More

2. APC commends Buhari as FG suspends fuel subsidy removal

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari following the suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products. Read More

3. EFCC amends charge against ex-minister Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an amended 17-count charge of money laundering. Read More

4. Bauchi Emirate Council suspends Dogara over last attack on Emirs

Embattled former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara has been suspended as the Jakadan Bauchi indefinitely. Read More

5. Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner, Otokito, regains freedom

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, has regained freedom four days after he was abducted. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 24, 2022

6. STOCK MARKET: Livingtrust leads gainers, Regal Insurance tops losers amid N40bn gain

Monday’s trading session continued from the bullish run of last week, awarding shareholders with N40 billion. Read More

7. Chelsea, Orijin, others to lose revenue to Nigerian govt’s alcohol policy

The revenue generation companies producing alcoholic drinks like Chelsea, Orijin among others will drop in the next two years, as President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration seeks to phase out sachet and small PET bottle products. Read More

8. Explosion rocks church in Taraba

Explosion on Sunday evening rocked the Catholic Chapel of St. John’s College in Mutum-Biyu, Gassol local government area of Taraba State. Read More

9. Burkina Faso’s military announces takeover of govt, suspends constitution, dissolves N’Assembly

The Burkina Faso military declared on Monday that it has overthrown President Roch Kaboré. Read More

10. AFCON: Cameroon edge Covid-ravaged Comoros, set up Gambia Q’final clash

Hosts Cameroon have progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 win over Comoros in the last 16 on Monday night. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now