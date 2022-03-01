Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday March 1, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Monday Air Peace and Max Air would begin the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine on March 2. Read More

2. ASUU vows to continue strike over Nigerian govt’s insincerity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday vowed to continue the ongoing strike over repeated failure by the Federal Government to implement agreements signed by both parties. Read More

3. 2022: EKiti State APC settles for Afuye as deputy guber candidate

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has settled for Chief (Mrs) Monisade Christianah Afuye as the party’s deputy governorship candidate. Read More

4. Ikpeazu apologises to Gombe gov over Abia Cattle Market attack

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Monday, tendered an apology to his Gombe State counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, over an attack at the New Cattle Market in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, where eight northern traders and 56 cows were killed by unknown gunmen. Read More

5. Court orders CBN to release N82bn to Akwa Ibom communities

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release N81.9 billion to communities in Ibeno local government area of Akwa Ibom State. Read More

6. NGX: Investors record N2.7bn marginal gain as FCMB leads trading

Investors at the Nigerian capital market recorded a marginal gain of N2.7 billion at the close of trading on Monday. Read More

7. MTN buys plot of land in Metaverse, plans new digital experience

MTN Group, the parent company of MTN Nigeria, has acquired a virtual land in Africarare, a metaverse as it looks to create a new market for music and game lovers. Read More

8. Police kills leader of armed robbery gang in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed the leader of a suspected armed robbery gang simply identified as Getay in Warri South Local Government Area of the state. Read More

9. Putin may come under more pressure as US orders citizens to leave Russia

The United States has directed its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately as the hostilities between Moscow and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies over the invasion of Ukraine reached one week. Read More

10. Russia suspended from FIFA, UEFA competitions till further notice

All national teams in Russia as well as the professional football clubs in the country will not be taking part in any FIFA or UEFA competition until further notice. Read More

Opinions

