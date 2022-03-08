Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, March 8, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. PDP secures court order preventing Buhari, Senate president, others from removing Section 84 from electoral Act

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on Monday secured an exparte motion from the federal high court, Abuja, stopping President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation, and the Senate President from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022. Read More

2. Finally, APC replaces Buni as acting chairman, as Niger Gov, Bello, swears in 36 states chairmen

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have gotten rid of the chairman of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni as at Monday. Read More

3. Benin Republic govt releases Igboho after 231 days in detention

The Yoruba Nation promoter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has been released by the Benin Republic Government. Read More

4. Abba Kyari begs court not to remand him in correctional centre, prefers NDLEA’s custody

Embattled former head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, on Monday, begged Justice Emeka Nwike, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, not to remand him in prison custody as he prefers being in the custody of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Read More

5. Seplat dismisses reports on collapse of ExxonMobil deal

The Chief Financial Officer of Seplat, Emeka Onwuka, has dismissed reports that the deal between the company and ExxonMobil has been blocked by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited. Read More

6. Sell-off in Cornerstone, Wapic drags Nigeria capital market down

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N3.23 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by 0.01% on Monday. Read More

7. 1,123 civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine as Russian invasion enters day 12 —UN

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) says the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces which is in its 12th day has recorded 1,123 civilian casualties in Ukraine as at the last count on Sunday. Read More

8. Police arrests driver of Lagos BRT who picked Oluwabamise, lady later found dead

The police in Lagos State say the driver of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) which picked up the murdered fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, on the night she was declared missing, has been arrested. Read More

9. Herdsmen kill 20 in Taraba community

Armed herdsmen on Monday killed 20 people including children and women at Tor-Damisa community, Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State. Read More

10. Iwobi benched as Everton suffer heavy defeat at Tottenham

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton on Monday as they suffered a heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Read More

