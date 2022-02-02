Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 2, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt to honour agreement with ASUU – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari promised on Tuesday the Federal Government would honour the agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read More

2. Atiku visits Babangida, to declare 2023 presidential bid soon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Tuesday he would make public his 2023 presidential ambition soon. Read More

3. Bill seeking to scrap payment of annual rent scales second reading in Senate

A bill seeking to make payment of collection of annual rent by house owners illegal scaled the second reading in the Senate on Tuesday. Read More

4. 2023: Wike dismisses reports on selection as Atiku’s running mate

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, dismissed reports on his selection as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election. Read More

5. Ambode hints at comeback, charges youths to get PVCs

A former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has hinted at a possible return to the political arena after a cryptic post on his Facebook page. Read More

6. NGX: Market cap up by 1.04% as investors gain N262.1bn in eight hours

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N262.17 billion in just eight hours on Tuesday. Read More

7. Obasanjo charges security agents to fish out perpetrators of farm fire incident

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday charged security agents to fish out those behind the burning of his 2,420 hectares of farmland in Howe, Gwer East Local government of Benue State last weekend. Read More

8. Apapa port traffic will be over soon, Sanwo-Olu assures

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised Nigerians that the lingering congestion at the Apapa port will soon be over. Read More

9. Bandits kill 11 security agents, others in Niger

Bandits killed at least 30 people including security agents in separate attacks in Niger State last week. Read More

10. Arsenal bid farewell to Aubameyang as striker joins Barcelona on free transfer

Arsenal have officially announced the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Premier League side penned an emotional farewell. Read More

