Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 23, 2022

These top 10 stories across the newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari meets Ghanaian President in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read More

2. Buhari govt taking loans to fund projects promised Nigerians – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday defended the borrowings by the Federal Government. Read More

3. Okorocha’s absence stalls trial for alleged N2.9bn fraud

The absence of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday stalled his trial for alleged N2.9billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read More

4. APC governors agree on March 26 convention date, zoning

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors said on Tuesday they have no problem with the party’s leadership decision to shift the national convention by one month. Read More

5. Lawyer accuses DSS of ‘hiding’ Kanu from family, legal team

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday asked Nigerians to hold the Directorate of State Services (DSS) responsible if anything happens to the activist. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday February 20, 2022

6. Senate demands immediate rehabilitation of federal roads in Nigeria

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency on federal roads across the country. Read More

7. NGX: Ellah Lakes tops losers as investors pocket N10bn in 8 hours

Investment in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.02 percent at the close of business on Tuesday. Read More

8. Widow, children burnt to death six months after husband’s demise

A woman identified as Emilia Philips and her three kids died on Monday in a fire incident at the family’s house in Kaduna. Read More

9. 59 killed, 100 injured in Burkina Faso mine blast

At least 59 people were killed and 100 others injured in a massive explosion at a gold mining site in Burkina Faso on Tuesday. Read More

10. Super Falcons gun for AWCON slot in Cote d’Ivoire duel today

The Super Falcons on Nigeria will be battling Cote d’Ivoire today (Wednesday) as they seek for a ticket to the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now