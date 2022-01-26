Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 26, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Buhari moves to dump decision on fuel subsidy removal for next govt

The Nigerian government has said it would approach the National Assembly with a Bill to delay the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act for another 18 months. Read More

2. Again, NASS passes amended Electoral Bill, adopts three options for party primaries

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Electoral Amendment Bill following reconsideration by the lawmakers due to the opposing stance of President Muhammadu Buhari. Read More

3. Fuel Subsidy Removal: Labour vows to continually resist govt oppression

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has on Tuesday vowed to continue to resist any form of oppression on the masses by the Federal Government. Read More

4. Nigeria drops in Transparency International’s Corruption Index

The international civil rights body, agency, Transparency International has announced that Nigeria has plummeted in its 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranking released on Tuesday. Read More

5. Voters registration excites INEC as upsurge hits 5.1m

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has confirmed that there is an upsurge in fresh voters registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which has hit an all-time 5,173,335. Read More

6. Stock market ends in stalemate as Nigerian banks dominate trading session

Tuesday’s capital market session ended in sideways trading, with neither the bulls nor the pessimistic investors taking control of the exchange floor. Read More

7. Another top ISWAP commander, Mallam Ari, eliminated by Nigerian Air Force in Borno

The spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday confirmed that airstrikes carried out by NAF Super Tucano jets in the Kirta Wulgo of Borno State on Monday, eliminated a top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), identified as Mallam Ari, as well as scores of other terrorists. Read More

8. Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, apologizes for impregnating U.S-based lady

Popular Gospel musician, Sammie Okposo has taken to his instagram account to issue a public apology to members of his family and fans across the world after he impregnated a Nigerian lady based in the United States of America. Read More

9. Lagos govt suspends NURTW in troubled areas

The Lagos State Government has announced an indefinite suspension of activities of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge areas of the state, following recent violent clashes among members of the union in the areas. Read More

10. ‘Next jubilation moment not too far’ – Iwobi tells fans after Nigeria’s AFCON exit

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has let out a few words of encouragement to fans and wellwishers following the national team’s shock defeat to Tunisia last Sunday. Read more

